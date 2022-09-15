Full Year 2022 Kier Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our full year results presentation, both here in person and also I'd like to extend a warm welcome to those of you joining us by webcast and audio. I'm Andrew Davies. I'm Chief Exec of Kier Group, and I'm joined today by Simon Kesterton, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'd firstly wish to pay tribute to our late Monarch, her Majesty the Queen, and express our thoughts for her family, the nation and the Commonwealth.



This morning, I'll walk you through the highlights from the last 12 months to June 30, 2022. And then I'll hand you over to Simon to talk through the group's financial performance. This will be followed by an operational review, an update on ESG, and we'll finish off with our outlook. There will be an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. And we'll be taking questions from the room first, if I may. And then those of you who are on the conference call will have an opportunity to ask questions after that if you have any.



So Kier has been