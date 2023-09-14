Full Year 2023 Kier Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Andrew O. B. Davies
Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Simon John Kesterton
Kier Group plc - CFO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
* Alexandro da Silva O'Hanlon
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Andrew Nussey
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Jonathan William Charles Coubrough
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Stephen Joseph Rawlinson
Applied Value Limited - Director & Analyst
Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Full Year Results Presentation, both here in person and also, I'd like to extend a warm welcome for those joining on the webcast and the audio. I'm Andrew Davies. I'm the Chief
