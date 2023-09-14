Full Year 2023 Kier Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Full Year Results Presentation, both here in person and also, I'd like to extend a warm welcome for those joining on the webcast and the audio. I'm Andrew Davies. I'm the Chief