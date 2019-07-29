Q2 2019 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ANIMA Holding's First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Carreri, CEO of ANIMA Holding. Please go ahead, sir.



Marco Carreri - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Hello, everybody. Thank you for attending to our conference call commenting the first half results 2019. Let me start as always from Page 4 for some highlights about our company, starting with commercial. We reached the strongest AUM of ever, above EUR 180 billion, thanks to strong market performance that contributed to increase the assets.



Concerning the net new money, we closed the first half with a result of minus EUR 600 million, but not considering Class I mandates with different color between retail institution as we can see later on.



Moving to financial. Net commissions up 1%, above EUR 140 million, EUR 63 million net income and EUR 79 million adjusted net income. Let me highlight the