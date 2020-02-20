Full Year 2019 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Marco Carreri - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Hello, everybody, and thank you for attending to our conference call, presenting 2019 full year results. Let me start this over from some highlights in Page 4. As always, from commercials, we have AUM up 7% or EUR 185 billion in total. Strong contribution of our performance effect and good recovery in the second half of the year in term of the flows that permitted to close that, excluding Class I in positive round the net new money attracted in -- during the year. Concerning our mix core revenues improvement continue with net commissions



and we closed 2% up on year. Recurrent EBITDA margin with -- excluding performance fees, it's well above the guidance equal to the