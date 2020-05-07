Q1 2020 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ANIMA Holdings first-quarter 2020 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holdings. Please go ahead, sir.
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. - CEO
Many thanks. Hi to everybody. Thank you for attending our Q1 2020 conference call. As usual, I would like to start from the presentation that we render available to you page 4, the highlights of Q1 2020.
First of all, flows are steadily positive in Q1, notwithstanding the difficult market environment: plus EUR400 million net new money in the first three months. Today, we also released the net new money for April EUR170 million positive. AUM are at March 31 EUR165.5 billion of assets, minus 4% if compared to end of last year. Net revenues up 4%, almost EUR80 million. EBITDA up 37%, EUR82 million, and net income plus 41%, almost EUR39 million.
On page 5,
