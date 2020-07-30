Half Year 2020 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Hello to everybody. Hi to everybody. Thank you for attending our H1 2020 conference call. Sorry for the delay, but this is a very busy day with many other conference calls. We're trying to find the right timing.



I will start with our presentation, Page 4 with the highlights of this first semester of 2020. We reached the end of the semester EUR 183.4 billion of assets, minus 1% if compared to end of 2019. Net new money in the 6 months, plus EUR 600 million approximately, excluding Class I mandates. We -- I would like to highlight that we delivered in this semester solid results in a relevant -- within relevant uncertainty and with high volatility of the