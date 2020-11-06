Nine Months 2020 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you very much, and hi to everybody. Thank you for attending our 9 months conference call result.



As always, I would go through our presentation, starting from Page 4. Some highlight of our 9-month results. We reached end of September, EUR 188 billion of assets, with EUR 1.2 billion of net new money in the 9 months, excluding Class I mandates, plus 5% on total revenues if compared to 2019 and plus 7% in terms of EBITDA, reaching EUR 207 million. EUR 103 million of net income.



I believe that these are solid results through a market -- strong market volatility we experienced this year. We demonstrated a strong resilience in our top line with an