May 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ANIMA Holding First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Melzi D'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding. Please go ahead, sir.
Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director
Thank you very much. Hi, everybody, and thank you for attending our first quarter 2022 conference call. As always, I will start with our presentation. And in particular, I would start from Page 4. Summary highlights for the first quarter. In terms of AUM, we are plus 8% if compared to last year, even though we have a decrease -- we show a decrease of assets as compared to end of last year. This was, of course, impacted by negative market trends and in particular, by -- in the low profitable Class I mandates.
Net new money in the first 3 months was positive by EUR 700 million compared with minus EUR 300 million over last year, in the first 3 months
Q1 2022 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...