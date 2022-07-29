Q2 2022 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding SpA - CEO, GM & Director



Hi to everybody. Thank you very much for attending our first half conference call -- 2022 first conference call.



And I would say that we can go directly to our presentation, as always. I will start from Page 4 and some highlight of our first semester. In the first 6 months of 2022, we showed steady margins and increasing net management fees even though, as we know, AUM were impacted by negative market trend, like many of us, both for -- in terms of equity and fixed income performance. We showed positive net flows of almost EUR 1 billion in the first half, even though, as I said, we reduced a negative WAP for mutual funds in the region of minus 0.5%.

