Feb 06, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ANIMA Holding's Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Melzi, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director
Thank you very much. Hi to everybody, and thank you for attending our full year 2022 conference call for our full year results. .
I will start as always from the presentation, so Page 4, some highlight. End of the year, assets under management, EUR 177 billion, EUR 1.6 billion of net new money during the year. Steady margins notwithstanding the strong impact coming from the decrease in assets under management, so the market affecting our assets. Positive flows, especially thanks to the diversification of our net flows and our source of distribution and from PACs from commercial plan. Negative WAP, of course, in line with the average of the Italian industry.
Looking
Preliminary Q4 2022 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...