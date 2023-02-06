Preliminary Q4 2022 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you very much. Hi to everybody, and thank you for attending our full year 2022 conference call for our full year results. .



I will start as always from the presentation, so Page 4, some highlight. End of the year, assets under management, EUR 177 billion, EUR 1.6 billion of net new money during the year. Steady margins notwithstanding the strong impact coming from the decrease in assets under management, so the market affecting our assets. Positive flows, especially thanks to the diversification of our net flows and our source of distribution and from PACs from commercial plan. Negative WAP, of course, in line with the average of the Italian industry.



Looking