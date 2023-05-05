Q1 2023 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you very much. Thank you, everybody, for attending our Q1 2023 conference call. As usual, I'll bring you through our presentation, and then I'll leave you -- we'll have some time for a Q&A session.



So I will start from Page 4 of the presentation with some highlights First of all, just to highlight that the total EM increased by approximately EUR 5 billion in the quarter. This is good news in respect of what happened last year. Net flows are influenced by a repositioning of our client base. We pull more towards fixed income products. We had -- we suffered an exit of a large mandate pension fund mandate in the quarter that affected our