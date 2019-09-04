Half Year 2019 Latecoere SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Pierre Gadonneix - LatÃ©coÃ¨re S.A.-Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for being with us. My name is Pierre Gadonneix, and I am the Chairman of the Board of Directors at LatÃ©coÃ¨re. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the presentation of LatÃ©coÃ¨re's financial results for the first half of 2019.



LatÃ©coÃ¨re achieved significant successes in the first half of 2019, and we are gaining significant traction. With regard to our Interconnection Systems division, the division is reaching new dimensions in the wake of the recent business gains during the past 2 years. And with regards to the Aerostructures division, our streamlined operation, our innovation, and the production ramp-up of our new facilities have provided the division with robust and competitive positions. CapEx investments will nonetheless continue with the second half of 2019, and we can confirm today that our transformation 2020 plan will be completed as expected. With new capacities and increased competitiveness, LatÃ©coÃ¨re will be in the best