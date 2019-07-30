Q2 2019 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Angeline C. McCabe - Veracyte, Inc. - VP of IR and Corporate Communications



Thank you, Dawn. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our second quarter 2019 financial results.



With me today are Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Keith Kennedy, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



forward-looking statements include those regarding our future plans, prospects and strategy, financial goals and guidance, product attributes and pipeline,