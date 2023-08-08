Q2 2023 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Veracyte Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Shayla Gorman, Director, Investor Relations.



Shayla Gorman - Veracyte, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our second quarter 2023 financial results. With me today are Marc Stapley, Veracyte's Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca Chambers, our Chief Financial Officer.



Veracyte issued a press release earlier this afternoon detailing our second quarter 2023 financial results. This release, along with the business and financial presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at veracyte.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking