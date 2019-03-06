Mar 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Seplat Petroleum Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call. My name is Hailey, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Austin Avuru, CEO; and Roger Brown, CFO. Please go ahead.



Ojunekwu Augustine Avuru - Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc - CEO, MD and Executive Director



Thank you, good morning, everybody. The Seplat team have a full team of myself, the CEO; Roger Brown, CFO; have Effi, the Operational Director; have Jay, the Technical Director; have [Elena], the Head of Finance; and [Ayesha], Investor Relations; Andy Brown -- Andrew Dymond, Head of Investor Relations. Full team here. It's nice to be back for this broadcast.



By way of introduction, let me take you back to some of the things we said almost 5 years ago in April 2014, when we were going out for IPO. Some of the objectives we set for ourselves. We have said we'll maximize production and reserves from operated assets. We're targeting 85,000 boe gross JV production and 1-for-1 reserves