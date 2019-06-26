Jun 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Okay. We're good to start. So I'm going to hand over to Austin.



Ojunekwu Augustine Avuru - Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc - CEO, MD and Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and it's my very great pleasure to be here, with a lot of nostalgia. In April 2014, we were here when we were listing this company right here on this exchange. Let me start by introducing my team. I've practically brought everybody who is important to me in the office down here this afternoon for this presentation. My name is Austin Avuru, the CEO of Seplat. And with me is Roger Brown, our CFO. Most of you will know him more than anyone else. Very experienced finance and commercial person. Headed the oil and gas practice at Standard Bank before thankfully coming over to join us as CFO because he has been CFO since then. Next to him is Effy Okon. Effy Okon headed Shell Nigeria's deepwater production over 250,000 barrels a day. Before joining us a little over a year ago as current Operations Director. And then Oke Mba sitting next to Effy. He runs our overall gas business.