Ojunekwu Augustine Avuru - Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc - CEO, MD and Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this half year results call. My name is Austin Avuru, CEO of Seplat. I'll hand only general introduction. And then thereafter, Effi, the Operational Director, will take you through our work program. And then finally, our CFO, Roger Brown, will take you through all the financial details.



Generally, our half year results demonstrate all the efforts we've put in to come out of what you would have described as recession during 2015 to 2017. So right now, as you see from the details subsequently, we're now well positioned to build, grow and deliver value on 4 major fronts. Oil business, we're tuning up our work program to deliver higher production