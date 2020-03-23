Mar 23, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ojunekwu Augustine Avuru - Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. It's nice to know that you can manage to join this broadcast in these very difficult times. I'm Austin Avuru, CEO of Seplat, sitting here at our boardroom in Lagos. We have the Operational Director, Effi, also here in Lagos; and Roger Brown is in our office in London. [You're] welcome.



Let me quickly give the highlights of what we did in 2019 following some of those gaps were identified when we did a half year broadcast in 2019. We worked very hard during the second half to bridge those gaps and eventually produced the results you're seeing today.



Average production -- average daily production of about 46,500 barrels equivalent, consisting of about 24,000 barrels of