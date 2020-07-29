Jul 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ojunekwu Avuru -



Thank you. Good morning all, and welcome to our half year result broadcast. But let me just start with a few key highlights of our results. As you all know, we've -- industry has been hit by a combination of COVID-19 and the earlier pricing war -- oil pricing war between Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And so oil prices took a huge downturn, particularly during the second quarter, but a recovery now over in the past few weeks, around $42, $43 for Brent. Now the price recovery itself has been driven by OPEC costs, OPEC and Russia and a few other countries to combine that require substantial volumes of the market. The result also is that Nigeria been a member of OPEC has had to cut down on its own national total production. These costs have been handed down to all operators or