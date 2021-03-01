Mar 01, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Seplat's Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call. My name is Sugi, and I will be the operator for your call this morning.



I will now hand you over to Roger Brown, CEO.



Roger Thompson Brown - Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2020 full year results presentation for Seplat Plc. Today, I will be joined by our Operations Director, Effiong Okon; and our Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka.



So we go to Slide 3. We'll just kick off in terms of Seplat's first decade. Obviously, now we celebrated our 10 years in operations in 2020. So I would just lay out here some of the achievements we've done over those 10 years. And if you look at it in terms of the bottom of the slide, in terms of our working interest production in BOE per day, it's gone up almost 3.5x, similar story with the reserves. And so we have a full year 2020 of just slightly more than 51,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day and just slightly less than 500 million barrels of