Q4 2021 Seplat Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Roger Thompson Brown - Seplat Energy Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Seplat 2021 Annual Results Presentation. We're just going to run through the slide deck. I'm joined in London here by our Operations Director, Effiong Okon; and also our Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka, who's in the room with me, in London. So we just turn to Slide 3 to start off the slide deck. Just running through our corporate highlights. We'll see 2021 as a year of transition for the company and robust performance. We have a profitable business, and we can see that when we go through the financial results. And so in terms of the full year 2021 achievement, the first one up there, which is really very much strong for us, which is our strong safety record. We recorded 28 million man hours with no LTI on our Seplat Energy operated assets. So it's something that we strive for very strongly.



In terms of the strategy, we put out our strategy in July in 2021, focusing on building a sustainable business and delivering transition that is right and just for Nigeria. And