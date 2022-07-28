Half Year 2022 Seplat Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Roger Thompson Brown - Seplat Energy Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone and welcome to Seplat Energy's H1 2022 results call. I'm in the room in London, I'm joined by Emeka Onwuka, our CFO and our new COO, Sam Zagury. And then we have a few other people also in the room here from the team. So if I go on to Slide 4 of the slide deck, this run through some of the corporate highlights. So the summary of the 6 months of 2022 is, we are running a very strong safety record at 28.4 million man-hours, with no lost time incident on our Seplat Energy operated assets, so we're really focused on ensuring that we are a safe operation.



And in terms of looking at the production volumes, we are just short of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day and liquids contribute to almost 30 of that and gas is