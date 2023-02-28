Q4 2022 Seplat Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Roger Thompson Brown - Seplat Energy Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2022 results conference call for Seplat Energy.



So turn to Slide 4 and we'll run through some group highlights. So first of all we're declaring a dividend of $0.075, which is (inaudible). It's made up of a $0.025 final dividend, and then we've topped it up with a special dividend of $0.05. And total production is at 16.1 million barrels of oil equivalent for the year, which is slightly down on last year, largely on 3 shut-ins that we have, and Sam will deal with that when he goes through it.



The revenue is up almost 30% on last year, largely to do with the higher oil prices. And then even numbers around 40 is