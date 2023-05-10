Seplat Energy PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Basil Efoise Omiyi - Seplat Energy Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, distinguished shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tenth Annual General Meeting of Seplat Energy Plc. Based on information provided by the registrars and confirmed by the Company Secretary, there is quorum for this Annual General Meeting, and I hereby declare the meeting open.
Before we commence the meeting, I would like to call for the national anthem.
(presentation)
Unidentified Company Representative -
May I kindly call on a shareholder, Mr. [Al Adiu] to lead us in opening prayer? Okay. [Adiu] is not there. [Patrick Ajudra] is going to lead us in an opening prayer. Okay. Adiu is not there. Patrick Ajudra is going to lead us in an opening prayer.
Unidentified Shareholder -
(presentation)
Basil Efoise Omiyi - Seplat Energy Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you, Mr. (inaudible). Distinguished shareholders, this meeting is being held virtually in
