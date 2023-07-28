Q2 2023 Seplat Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Roger Thompson Brown - Seplat Energy Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and delighted to be coming out with our first half of 2023 results. So we just lay out on the first slide, some of the metrics. And you can see there that we are uplifting our quarterly dividend. This is a continuing -- this is our core dividend. So it's now up 20% to $0.03 a share.



Our total production for the half was 9.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, which is slightly up on the equivalent period. Revenue of $547 million, which again is slightly up. And net debt, which is slightly up, again at $380 million, but at good levels.



And looking on the right side of that slide, just the highlights. You can see there in terms of operating uptime improving year-on-year. We're finding that we're getting reduced