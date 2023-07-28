Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Seplat Energy 2023 Half Yearly Results Presentation. My name is Jotin, I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Roger Brown, CEO.
Roger Thompson Brown - Seplat Energy Plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and delighted to be coming out with our first half of 2023 results. So we just lay out on the first slide, some of the metrics. And you can see there that we are uplifting our quarterly dividend. This is a continuing -- this is our core dividend. So it's now up 20% to $0.03 a share.
Our total production for the half was 9.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, which is slightly up on the equivalent period. Revenue of $547 million, which again is slightly up. And net debt, which is slightly up, again at $380 million, but at good levels.
And looking on the right side of that slide, just the highlights. You can see there in terms of operating uptime improving year-on-year. We're finding that we're getting reduced
Q2 2023 Seplat Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...