Jan 15, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

James Thomson Seplat Energy PLC-IR



Good day, everyone. My name is James Thomson, and I've recently joined supply energy Head of Investor Relations. As we head into 2024, we have a number of important catalysts ahead to walk you through these our business and the opportunities that lie ahead.



I'm delighted to be able to introduce to you Colin Smith, who's Head of Research at Capital Access Group, and he'll be interviewing our CEO, Mr. Roger Brown, colon, over to you.



Roger Brown Seplat Energy PLC-CEO



Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Surplus energy is a 750 million sterling market cap company. It's an indigenous Nigerian energy focused business listed in both London and Lagos.



James Thomson Seplat Energy PLC-IR



Today. I'll be talking to Roger about the company's operations and outlook and getting his insights into Nigeria and its energy industry. Great to be able to speak with you today. And perhaps first of all, you could just give us an introduction about separate