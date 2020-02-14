Full Year 2019 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com's Q4 presentation. Joining with me today is CFO, Mikko Forsell, who's also available for questions via mic at the end of the presentation. So if you have any questions, please feel free to send them to [email protected], and all of the questions will be read out loud at the end of the Q&A section.



To my today's agenda, it will be probably 30 minutes long. First, I will take -- pinpoint few highlights out of the report of this morning and then also resume of the whole year, then our view on the market, market developments, then we go deeper into this year guidance and what we are developing on. And then at the end, we have a short summary and then questions if there are any.



But few things taking from the report in the morning. First of all, revenue stood at EUR 160 million, with a growth of 3%, a bit slow for our historical growth. But what you have to consider is that at the previous year in Q4, we had a growth of 22%. So we were still able to top that with the