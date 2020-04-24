Q1 2020 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com's Q1 Presentation. If you have any questions during the presentation, please feel free to send us questions to [email protected], and questions will be then read out loud at the end of the presentation and answered either by me or CFO, Mikko Forsell, who is also joining me today.



In my presentation, I will first go through some highlights out of the report of this morning and the sales and the profitability development. Then I will give you some insight how we develop the company further to strengthen our position and competitive advantages. Then interesting how we see the market to be developed globally and also on Finnish scale. And then we have the short summary with questions if there are any.



So let's start with the revenue development. Revenue stood at EUR 125.3 million, with an increase of 8% to previous year, probably slightly above the expectations, and I will go in next slide into the reasoning of that.



The next part, we can look combined