Full Year 2020 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com Q4 presentation. If you have any questions, please send them to [email protected], and all questions will be read out loud at the end of the presentation and Q&A section. Today, joining with me and available for your questions, CFO, Mikko Forsell. Today in my presentation, I will go slightly shorter through the figures from the morning-published report regarding Q4 and the whole year, because we will spend most of the time going through highlights out of the renewed strategy that we published this morning as well. Then we will have the questions at the end.
But let's go back shortly to the figures from last quarter. Revenue increased back to 2 digits, 10%, ending up at EUR 176 million. Margin also developed nicely. I will go later into the reasoning behind it. From a cost perspective, personnel expenses slightly up due to extraordinary bonus that they paid -- paid out for the whole staff, but also increased labor work needed for the increased revenue and e-commerce
