Q2 2023 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



(technical difficulty) CFO, Mikko Forsell, and Investor Relations manager, Marja Makinen. So if you have any questions during the presentation, please feel free to send them to investors @verkkokauppa.com and questions will be dealt at the end of the presentation in the Q&A section.



As typically, I will start my presentation with highlights out of the report of this morning, then some insight on company strategy execution. And at the end, we have outlook for the rest of the year and key takeaways and questions.



So if we start with the market surrounding that we were facing during the second quarter, there are 2 major macroeconomic impacts that stood out: increasing interest rates and on the other side prolonging high inflation levels. Both of them combined impacting the actual purchasing power and net earnings on consumer side. We have not seen this significant drop in real earnings since the 70s energy crisis, and this is impacting our business, not only in the consumer landscape, but also in the B2B landscape, as a major part of