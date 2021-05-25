May 25, 2021 / NTS GMT

PÃ¥l Ryfors - Episurf Medical AB - CEO



Thank you very much. My name is PÃ¥l Ryfors. I am the CEO of Episurf Medical. So, this is the first time we are presenting at an ABG event, so we're happy to be here. Let's get to it. We're dealing with osteoarthritis. And that's one of the bigger healthcare challenges out there. Highly problematic for individuals who are affected. And it causes a lot of costs on the society each year. And Episurf is targeting unmet medical needs in primarily two interesting segments. The knee segment, which is the largest one within orthopedics, and also the ankle segment, which is among the fastest-growing ones.



And if you look at osteoarthritis, the development of this starts in a younger age, maybe in your mid-20s. So, you get a hole in the cartilage, in this case the knee. Year after year, that becomes bigger and ultimately you're down to bone on bone, and that's extremely painful. And at this point in time, you have more or less fully developed osteoarthritis. And younger patients, they're treated with biological procedures. That doesn't really work above