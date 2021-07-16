Q2 2021 Episurf Medical AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Westerlund - Finwire Media - IR



Hi. And welcome to today's webcast with Episurf. Today, we got PÃ¥l Ryfors, the CEO of the company, with us. My name is Martin Westerlund. And I'm from Finwire TV. If you have any questions to PÃ¥l, you can ask them in a form that is located to the right. And with that said, I'll hand over to you, PÃ¥l.



PÃ¥l Ryfors - Episurf Medical AB - CEO



Thank you very much, Martin. And good morning, everyone. I read somewhere that 50 companies are reporting their quarterly reports today. So, anyone with a little bit of interest in the stock market obviously has something this morning. But I'm grateful for any attention that we get, of course. And I will get to it.



We have as always a short agenda. But a couple of important things to discuss. So, we are starting again with the COVID side. I would love for us to remove this slide entirely. But we cannot do that yet. We are definitely seeing signs of an improvement in our operating environment and with respect to pandemic-related restrictions. But we need to keep