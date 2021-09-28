Episurf Medical AB at Redeye Medtech & Diagnostic Day Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Oscar Bergman - Redeye AB - Analyst



We continue with our agenda here at Redeye Medtech & Diagnostics Day with our next presenting company, Episurf, with CEO Pal Ryfors. Welcome.



Pal Ryfors - Episurf Medical AB - CEO



Thank you very much. So, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Pal Ryfors. I am the CEO of Episurf Medical. I am here to provide a little bit more of an update rather than a general company presentation today, but let's get into it.



So, during the pandemic, Episurf has really developed on the clinical pipeline that we set out to develop upon a few years ago. The results that have come in are just as strong as predicted. And the launch of the Episealer Talus implant has been very successful in our opinion. COVID-19 has obviously created challenges in our commercialization. However, we've been focusing even more on regulatory work and product development work, as you will see a little bit today.



So, we are now expanding the indications for our technology. This is highly exciting. And we now have two 510(k) products in pipeline for