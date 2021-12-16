Dec 16, 2021 / 12:20PM GMT

Patrik Ling - DNB Markets - Analyst



On with the next presenter, which is a Swedish medical technology company, Episurf Medical, and I have the pleasure to introduce the CEO, PÃ¥l Ryfors



So, PÃ¥l, the word is yours. So, take it away.



PÃ¥l Ryfors - Episurf Medical AB - CEO



Thank you very much, Patrik. So good afternoon, everyone. My name is PÃ¥l Ryfors, CEO of Episurf Medical. I would provide you with an update of Episurf's business today.



As a start, we have been in business now for about 10 years. We have spent a lot of time and resources on IP, on clinical activities and we are now really ready to take the next steps on our commercial journey, which will be a key focus for us in '22 and onwards.



The pandemic has been a tough period for us, of course, but we have actually essentially doubled the implant portfolio. So, we now are well over 1,000 patients treated and things are looking quite promising for us.



The original problem remains. You see a healthy knee on the left side and a treated knee on the right