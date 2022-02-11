Q4 2021 Episurf Medical AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* PÃ¥l Ryfors

Episurf Medical AB - CEO

* Stephen Caswell

Episurf Medical AB - Head of Sales, OUS



Unidentified Participant



Hello, and welcome to today's webcast with Episurf. Today, we have the CEO, PÃ¥l Ryfors, and the new Head of Sales, Stephen Caswell, with us. (Operator Instructions) And with that said, I'll give you guys the stage. Please go ahead.



PÃ¥l Ryfors - Episurf Medical AB - CEO



Thank you, Martin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for listening to our Q4 2021 presentation. I'm here together with our new Head of Sales, Steve Caswell. Nice having you on board, Steve.



So this is the agenda today, and I will get right into it. So we have used this slide a couple of times now during these presentations, and hopefully, we can skip it quite soon. But it is still a reality with COVID for us and for the society as a whole.



But if I