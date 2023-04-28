Q1 2023 Episurf Medical AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

PÃ¥l Ryfors - Episurf Medical AB - CEO



Hello. My name is PÃ¥l Ryfors. I am the CEO of Episurf Medical. And today, I will provide you with an update of our Q1 2023 results. I will refer to a set of slides. So please have those in front of you if possible while listening to this.



And starting on slide number two, I think it's important to once again emphasize that we are in a new phase. The commercial focus is well anchored within the business and within our community. We're establishing a distribution network in the US. And overall, we're definitely moving in the right direction. Customer acquisition looks good. Technology adoption is where we expect it to be. And the global strategy is starting to pay off as we have several years of diligent regulatory work behind us. The team is highly energized and optimistic about the future, and it certainly applies to myself.



A few of the highlights from the first-quarter 2023 includes gross order intake of SEK2.6 million and group net sales of SEK2.5 million. And these figures grew by 53% and 56% respectively. The numbers are, of