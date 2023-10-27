Q3 2023 Episurf Medical AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Hello, my name is PÃ¥l Ryfors. I am the CEO of Episurf Medical. Today I will provide you with an update of our Q3 2023 results and as usual I will refer to a set of slides, so try to have those in front of you while listening to this.



So starting on slide number 2, there are two major things I would like to address. So first of all, we are definitely in a growth phase at the moment. Our OUS business, meaning all of our markets outside of the US, are developing very well. We have a significant improvement in essentially all of our key ratios and we believe we are definitely in a strong positive trend at the moment.



Add to that the enormous potential we see in the US market and this is starting to look quite interesting. In the US market, the first cases are done, the pricing is confirmed and we have a strong distribution