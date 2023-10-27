Oct 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* PÃ¥l Ryfors
Episurf Medical AB - CEO
=====================
PÃ¥l Ryfors Episurf Medical AB-CEO
Hello, my name is PÃ¥l Ryfors. I am the CEO of Episurf Medical. Today I will provide you with an update of our Q3 2023 results and as usual I will refer to a set of slides, so try to have those in front of you while listening to this.
So starting on slide number 2, there are two major things I would like to address. So first of all, we are definitely in a growth phase at the moment. Our OUS business, meaning all of our markets outside of the US, are developing very well. We have a significant improvement in essentially all of our key ratios and we believe we are definitely in a strong positive trend at the moment.
Add to that the enormous potential we see in the US market and this is starting to look quite interesting. In the US market, the first cases are done, the pricing is confirmed and we have a strong distribution
Q3 2023 Episurf Medical AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...