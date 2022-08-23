Q2 2022 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Investment AB Latour's Q2 2022 report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Johan Hjertonsson President and CEO; and Anders Morck, CFO. Speakers, please begin.
Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you, Johan Hjertonsson speaking. Welcome, everybody, to the presentation of the second quarter report for Investment AB Latour. I'm here today together with our CFO, Anders Morck. I will start and then later on, I will hand over to Anders.
So if we could take the first slide, please. As you can see, the group structure is unchanged from last quarter. We believe we had a second -- good second quarter despite geopolitical turbulences and the lingering effects of COVID-19. We think demand remains at a high level and our invoicing is strong. So a strong top line. We had a record-high operating profit in absolute numbers -- in absolute figures. This said, we are alert to signs of change in demand and are prepared to adjust
