Q2 2022 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Investment AB Latour's Q2 2022 report.



Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Johan Hjertonsson speaking. Welcome, everybody, to the presentation of the second quarter report for Investment AB Latour. I'm here today together with our CFO, Anders Morck. I will start and then later on, I will hand over to Anders.



So if we could take the first slide, please. As you can see, the group structure is unchanged from last quarter. We believe we had a second -- good second quarter despite geopolitical turbulences and the lingering effects of COVID-19. We think demand remains at a high level and our invoicing is strong. So a strong top line. We had a record-high operating profit in absolute numbers -- in absolute figures. This said, we are alert to signs of change in demand and are prepared to adjust