Q3 2022 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Investment AB Latour Q3 2022 Report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Johan Hjertonsson, President and CEO; and Anders Morck, CFO. Please begin.



Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Ma'am. Hi. This is Johan Hjertonsson, and I'm here together with our CFO, Anders Morck, and very welcome to our Q3 report presentation. And if we go into the first slide here, I'd like to say that our group structure is unchanged from last quarter. We had a good quarter despite the declining economic climate and the global turbulence, I'm sure that you're all aware of. There is a high pressure on our organization to manage and deal with all the headwinds, but I have to say -- and I would like to say that we're handling that all very well and I'm very proud of our organization, taking us through this quite turbulent times.



So this is actually the best third quarter so far in absolute figures. As we've said before, we are very