Q4 2022 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Hi. Welcome to our conference for the full year and the Q4 report for Investment AB Latour. At my side here, I also have Anders Morck. So welcome, as I said, everybody.



If we start with the first slide here. Our overall group structure is unchanged from the last quarter. So no changes there. It was a good end to the year despite the declining economic climate and the global turbulence. We'll come back to that more later. There's been a high pressure on our organizations that handle a variety of challenges, cost inflation, disturbances in supply chain, war in Europe, et cetera, et cetera. All levels in the organizations are working hard, and we're handling the challenges very well, I would like to say. And this is resulting in, for our wholly