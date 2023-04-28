Q1 2023 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Katarina. Once again, welcome to the presentation of our Q1 results 2023. I'm here together with our CFO, Anders Morck. We can go to the first slide here.



As usual, this is our group structure, and we can report that it's unchanged during Q1. Some comments overall on the quarter. We've had a very, very good first quarter despite the ongoing global turbulences. This continuing in high pressure on our organization to handle the challenges such as cost inflation and disturbances in supply chains.



And I really would like to say that all levels in the organization are working hard, and we are handling the challenges very well. We are keeping a high service level to customers