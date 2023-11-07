Q3 2023 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Katarina Rautenberg - Investment AB Latour(publ)-Controller&Compliance Manager
Welcome to the presentation of Investment AB Latour's Interim Report for the Third quarter 2023. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to CEO, Johan Hjertonsson; and CFO, Anders Morck.
Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you. Johan Hjertonsson speaking. I'm here together with Anders Morck. And once again, very welcome to our Q3 interim report for Investment AB Latour.
If we start with the first slide here, I'd like to point out that our overall group structure is unchanged compared to the last quarters. Our industrial operations report a positive development during the quarter and a very strong result. Already here, I would like to comment on the order intake that is slightly weakening. But it's important to understand that this is not fully reflecting the actual underlying demand on the market. It is partly
