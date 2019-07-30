Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Geoffrey Richard Carter - Sabre Insurance Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. I think we're live and good to go. Good morning, everyone. A very warm welcome to those people in the room and on the phone. I think it's probably our 4th or 5th version is now. We're gradually getting the hang of what we have to do here now.



Firstly, a bit of housekeeping on who's presenting. Myself, Geoff Carter, and Adam will be presenting; and Trevor Webb, the Claims Director; and James Ockenden, the Chief Actuary. We're here to take any questions at the end.



A quick look at the agenda. The sharp-eyed amongst you will notice this looks very similar to the full year presentation, and our approach really is to update our thoughts from that point. So a quick look through the highlights, the financial highlights, a look at the market context. We'll probably spend some time talking about our view on where the market is. A very brief reminder of our strategy, and then our thoughts on the summary and outlook from the things we said as we've gone through.



So financial highlights. First off, we