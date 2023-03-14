Mar 14, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Geoffrey Richard Carter - Sabre Insurance Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, first of all, good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us here today. Thank you for battling past reception downstairs. I think most of us have made it through. I guess in some ways, I'd rather not talk about the results for 2022, but I guess it's incumbent on me to do so. And I think more interestingly is what we did in 2022, and how that set us up for '23 and onwards. So we've got the usual presenters here today. Myself and Adam will do the presenting and any hard questions we'll get through to Matt and Trevor at the end.



Today's agenda, very simple, very brief. I think it's quite a simple and brief story actually for last year and into this year. We'll run through the overview. Adam will talk through the financial results, sustainability. We'll talk about some of the highlights of this year strategy. And then we'll leave plenty of time for Q&A at the end, which I guess is always the more interesting bit. (Operator Instructions).



Overview. Strange year, I would say 2022, and