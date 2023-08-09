Q2 2023 Caesarstone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Brad Cray - ICR, LLC - VP & Senior Associate



I'm joined by Yosef Shiran, Caesarstone's Chief Executive Officer; and Nahum Trost, Caesarstone's Chief Financial Officer.



In addition, on this call, the company will make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share