Q1 2020 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Overseas Shipping Group first quarter earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Sam Norton, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Jason. Good morning. It's difficult to imagine a time filled with more uncertainty than the period that we are living in today. The circumstances affecting all of us as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are exceptional in our lifetimes. For all of us and all of you, learning to adapt to the changes and challenges forced on us by this virus are difficult, and I'm particularly appreciative that you are joining me on this call today.



As usual, Dick Trueblood, Molly Arcia and Princeton McFarland are joining me on this presentation. Prior to beginning our review of the past quarter, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our