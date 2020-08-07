Q2 2020 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Norton, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Sarah. Good morning. Thank you all for joining in on this call for the presentation of our 2020 second quarter results and for allowing us to provide additional commentary and insight into the current state of our business and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. As usual, Dick Trueblood, Molly Arcia and Princeton McFarland are joining me on this presentation.



Before providing commentary on the specifics of OSG's recent and future business activities, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the human impact of the pandemic that has come to dominate so much of our lives in recent months. As was the case in our previous presentation, COVID-19 continues to cloud all of