Q1 2022 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you very much, Lydia. Good morning, thank you all for joining Dick Trueblood and me on this call for the presentation of our 2022 first quarter results, and for allowing us to offer additional commentary and insight into the current state of our business and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.



To start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website regarding forward-looking statements, estimates and other information that may be provided during the course of this call. The contents of that narrative are an important part of this presentation, and I urge