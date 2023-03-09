Q4 2022 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you, Forum. The sun is shining here in Tampa, Florida on yet another beautiful morning from nicely the backdrop for sharing with you our presentation of OSG's fourth quarter 2022 and full year results. Thank you for listening in on our presentation of details as to the current state of our business and for allowing us to offer you additional commentary and insight into the opportunities and challenges that we might have had. As usual, I am joined in this presentation by our CFO, Dick Trueblood, and would like to welcome, in particular, other regular participants on this call who have exhibited commendable