Q1 2019 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Almgren - AddLife AB(publ)-CFO



Okay, let's start. Welcome to the [Q1] Interim Report Presentation for AddLife. My name is Martin Almgren and I am the CFO for AddLife and I will have the presentation today.



I will start short with AddLife in brief presentation and AddLife is a -- as you all probably already know, we are a leading independent player in the life science market in the Nordics, mainly Nordics and from 2019 where we will also take the step out to Europe. We provide equipment, consumables related to services, mainly to the healthcare sectors in the Nordics and also the rest of Europe. We have today 40 subsidiaries and close to 900 employees. We are divided into two business areas, Labtech and Medtech and we have sales rolling 12 months of SEK2.7 billion. And during this quarter, we have done the rights issue of SEK500 million and I will come back to that a little bit later.



As I said, we are a Nordic player. To start with, Nordic is our home market and has been our home market for quite some years now. And the Nordic market has a